People woke up Tuesday morning to a winter wonderland in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Lehigh Valley, South Jersey and Delaware after inches of snow fell on many neighborhoods overnight.
The snowfall caused school delays and closures and some tricky driving conditions. It also gave kids home from school a chance to dust of their sleds.
Here is a look at snow totals -- care of the National Weather Service -- by inches from around the Philadelphia region from the snow that fell on Jan. 15 and 16, 2024. (Note: this list is not complete and will be updated)
Pennsylvania snow totals
Philadelphia County
Fox Chase - 2.4
Philadelphia International Airport - 3.3
Point Breeze - 3.2
Berks County
District Township -
Hamberg - 2.5
Reading Regional Airport - 2.1
Union Township - 2.9
Bucks County
Croydon - 2
Langhorne - 2.5
Levittown - 2.5
Lower Makefield Township - 2.5
Jamison - 2
Warminster - 2
Chester County
Birmingham Township - 3.1
Downingtown - 2.5
East Nantmeal - 2.5
Jennersville - 3.3
Pennsbury Township - 2.9
West Caln - 2.7
Delaware County
Bethel Township - 4
Boothwyn - 3.4
Chelsea - 3
Gardendale - 3.7
Morton - 3
Lehigh County
Lehigh Valley International Airport - 1.9
Macungie - 2
New Tripoli - 2.3
Montgomery County
Blue Bell - 2.5
Horsham - 3
Jenkintown - 3
Lower Moreland Township - 2.5
Norristown - 3.9
Oreland - 2.5
Penn Wynne - 2.8
Wyncote - 3.3
Northampton County
North Catasauqua - 1.4
New Jersey snow totals
Atlantic County
Atlantic City International Airport - 1.3
Galloway Township - 1.3
Estell Manor - 1.4
Mullica Township - 1.5
Somers Point - 1.1
Burlington County
Columbus - 3
Medford Lakes - 2.5
Moorestown - 3
Mount Holly - 2.9
Mount Laurel - 3
Rancocas - 2.9
Riverside - 3.5
South Valley Regional Airport - 2.6
Camden County
Barrington - 2.6
Greentree - 3.5
Haddon Heights - 2.3
Haddon Township - 2.6
Mount Ephraim - 2.5
Cape May County
Cape May Courthouse - 0.5
Cumberland County
Deerfield Township - 2
Seabrook Farms - 2.4
Gloucester County
Greenwich Township - 1.6
Malaga - 2.4
Mantua - 3
Paulsboro - 3
Pitman - 2.2
Mercer County
Hamilton Square - 2.3
Trenton Mercer Airport - 2.2
Ocean County
Beachwood - 2.6
Lanoka Harbor - 2.5
Ocean Acres - 1
Toms River - 2.5
Whiting - 2.8
Salem County
Woodstown - 1
Delaware snow totals
Kent County
Dover - 2
Dover Air Force Base - 1.6
New Castle County
Clayton - 1.4
Elsmere - 3.5
Hockessin - 3.1
Middletown - 3.3
Newark - 3.6
Sussex County
Delmar - 1
Seaford - 1.2
Lakeside Manor - 2
