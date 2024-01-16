People woke up Tuesday morning to a winter wonderland in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Lehigh Valley, South Jersey and Delaware after inches of snow fell on many neighborhoods overnight.

Léelo en español aquí.

The snowfall caused school delays and closures and some tricky driving conditions. It also gave kids home from school a chance to dust of their sleds.

Here is a look at snow totals -- care of the National Weather Service -- by inches from around the Philadelphia region from the snow that fell on Jan. 15 and 16, 2024. (Note: this list is not complete and will be updated)

Pennsylvania snow totals

Philadelphia County

Fox Chase - 2.4

Philadelphia International Airport - 3.3

Point Breeze - 3.2

Berks County

District Township -

Hamberg - 2.5

Reading Regional Airport - 2.1

Union Township - 2.9

Bucks County

Croydon - 2

Langhorne - 2.5

Levittown - 2.5

Lower Makefield Township - 2.5

Jamison - 2

Warminster - 2

Chester County

Birmingham Township - 3.1

Downingtown - 2.5

East Nantmeal - 2.5

Jennersville - 3.3

Pennsbury Township - 2.9

West Caln - 2.7

Delaware County

Bethel Township - 4

Boothwyn - 3.4

Chelsea - 3

Gardendale - 3.7

Morton - 3

Lehigh County

Lehigh Valley International Airport - 1.9

Macungie - 2

New Tripoli - 2.3

Montgomery County

Blue Bell - 2.5

Horsham - 3

Jenkintown - 3

Lower Moreland Township - 2.5

Norristown - 3.9

Snow continued to fall in Philadelphia's suburbs Tuesday morning. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal was live from King of Prussia where snow plow crews cleaned up the street for what they feel is first time in a long time.

Oreland - 2.5

Penn Wynne - 2.8

Wyncote - 3.3

Northampton County

North Catasauqua - 1.4

New Jersey snow totals

Atlantic County

Atlantic City International Airport - 1.3

Galloway Township - 1.3

Estell Manor - 1.4

Mullica Township - 1.5

Somers Point - 1.1

Burlington County

Columbus - 3

Medford Lakes - 2.5

Moorestown - 3

Mount Holly - 2.9

Mount Laurel - 3

Rancocas - 2.9

Riverside - 3.5

South Valley Regional Airport - 2.6

Camden County

Barrington - 2.6

Greentree - 3.5

Haddon Heights - 2.3

Snow coated the ground in South Jersey Tuesday after overnight snow. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle reports on how people were dealing with the wintry weather in Camden County.

Haddon Township - 2.6

Mount Ephraim - 2.5

Cape May County

Cape May Courthouse - 0.5

Cumberland County

Deerfield Township - 2

Seabrook Farms - 2.4

Gloucester County

Greenwich Township - 1.6

Malaga - 2.4

Mantua - 3

Paulsboro - 3

Pitman - 2.2

Mercer County

Hamilton Square - 2.3

Trenton Mercer Airport - 2.2

Ocean County

Beachwood - 2.6

Lanoka Harbor - 2.5

Ocean Acres - 1

Toms River - 2.5

Whiting - 2.8

Salem County

Woodstown - 1

Delaware snow totals

Kent County

Dover - 2

Dover Air Force Base - 1.6

New Castle County

Clayton - 1.4

Elsmere - 3.5

Hockessin - 3.1

Middletown - 3.3

Newark - 3.6

Sussex County

Delmar - 1

Seaford - 1.2

Lakeside Manor - 2

