The entire city of Philadelphia is supposed to be cleaned up this summer.

Mayor Cherelle Parker is making moves on her promise to make the city cleaner and greener.

Today, the mayor signed an executive order creating her clean and green cabinet while announcing an ambitious endeavor to clean every block and address quality of life issues over the summer season.

It's going to be a busy summer for the city with plans over a 13-week span.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Residents who spoke with NBC10 on Friday are hoping it actually gets done.

"All Philadelphians want a cleaner, safer, greener Philly. This is what I mean when I say, 'One Philly,'" Parker said.

It's an ambitious plan with a team of 38 people tasked with finding ways to make Philly cleaner and greener as efforts are expected to ramp up in the next few weeks.

“Cleaning every neighborhood, every block at a time by fixing potholes, fixing abandoned property, vacant cars, abandoned autos. We got the people here to DO IT we’re excited," Director of Clean and Green Initiatives Carlton Williams said.

Many locals are also excited since Philly isn't necessarily known for its cleanliness.

"It’s very filthy. That’s why people outside call it Filthadelphia. It’s filthy. It is, it needs to be cleaned up," South Philly resident Duncan Lloyd said.

We're told that city workers will collect trash, sweep streets, fill potholes, fix abandoned properties and deal with illegal dumping.

It's a long list of issues that people have been complaining about for decades. Many are now hopeful that they'll finally be addressed.

The city says they'll release a schedule showing when every neighborhood will be cleaned soon.