Days after ‘E-L-G-S-E-S!' flub, Philly mayor gets help for Eagles chant redemption

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker made sure she had some help from fired up Philadelphia Eagles fans as she redeemed herself days after a caught-on-camera flub of the "E-A-G-L-E-S" chant.

"Teach your mayor, how do we spell Eagles?" the first-term Democrat shouted at a crowd gathered on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in LOVE Park before the Eagles fans screamed "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!" Parker could be heard joining in toward the end, shouting "Eagles!"

The proper chant came days after Parker at a Sunday snow prep news conference had a tough time spelling Eagles.

"Let me hear you all sing," Parker said Sunday -- hours before the Philadelphia Eagles' snowy playoff win over the Los Angles Rams -- before spelling out, "E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles!"

Since the video was posted online, it has been shared far and wide, something Parker acknowledged Thursday while addressing the Road to Victory Bus Tour crowd getting fired up for the Birds' NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.

"Now listen, your mayor went out there and got in trouble ya'll," Parker told the LOVE Park crowd Thursday. "We went viiirraaalll!"

She then asked the crowd to help her.

"Just for the record, on today, we have to show the nation that your mayor is also a good student," Parker said from the podium with Eagles mascot Swoop nearby. "So, Philly are you ready to teach your mayor?"

Minutes after Thursday's chant redemption, Parker briefly addressed her previous flub with NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle and said she is trying to take something positive from it.

"Hey listen, I'll tell you this, if they didn't know who the mayor of Philadelphia was, they sure do now," a bundled-up Parker said.

One thing that Parker has continued to be clear about is her Eagles fandom.

"We're gonna do everything that we possibly can to cheer our Birds on to victory," she said.

