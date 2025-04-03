West Philadelphia

U.S. Marshals capture teen suspect in shooting death of boy on SEPTA bus

The U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Zayki Davis in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Zahkir Whitfield

By David Chang and Hayden Mitman

The U.S. Marshals captured a teen suspect in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy on a SEPTA bus.

Léelo en español aquí

Zayki Davis, 17, was arrested at an apartment complex in Norristown, Pennsylvania, the U.S. Marshals announced on Thursday, April 3. Davis was wanted for murder in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Zahkir Whitfield of Upper Darby.

The incident occurred shortly after a group of teenagers were involved in a fight around 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the back of a bus running the Route 15 trolley route near 40th Street and Girard Ave, police said.

The bus driver pulled over and told the teens involved in the altercation to get off the bus, officials said. As they exited the vehicle, one teen turned, pulled out a gun and fired into the bus, according to investigators.

Whitfield was then shot in the chest and died from his injuries.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Davis was identified as a suspect in Whitfield's murder back on March 25.

Philadelphia police continue to search for three other suspects in the shooting. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Philadelphia police released video and photos of four suspects in the shooting death of 15-year-old Zahkir Whitfield on a SEPTA bus. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle has the latest on the investigation. 
West Philadelphia
