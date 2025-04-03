U.S. Marshals capture teen suspect in shooting death of boy on SEPTA bus

The U.S. Marshals captured a teen suspect in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy on a SEPTA bus.

Léelo en español aquí

Zayki Davis, 17, was arrested at an apartment complex in Norristown, Pennsylvania, the U.S. Marshals announced on Thursday, April 3. Davis was wanted for murder in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Zahkir Whitfield of Upper Darby.

@USMS_Philly and @Norristownpd arrested Zayki Davis, 17, at an apartment complex in Norristown PA. Davis was wanted for murder by @PhillyPolice in relation to the Mar 22nd shooting death of a 15 year-old juvenile who was riding a Septa bus. A warrant for Davis was issued Mar 25. pic.twitter.com/5WpWCWKobX — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) April 3, 2025

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The incident occurred shortly after a group of teenagers were involved in a fight around 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the back of a bus running the Route 15 trolley route near 40th Street and Girard Ave, police said.

The bus driver pulled over and told the teens involved in the altercation to get off the bus, officials said. As they exited the vehicle, one teen turned, pulled out a gun and fired into the bus, according to investigators.

Whitfield was then shot in the chest and died from his injuries.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Davis was identified as a suspect in Whitfield's murder back on March 25.

Philadelphia police continue to search for three other suspects in the shooting. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Philadelphia police released video and photos of four suspects in the shooting death of 15-year-old Zahkir Whitfield on a SEPTA bus. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle has the latest on the investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.