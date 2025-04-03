Will the Eagles sign Nick Sirianni to the NFL's richest head coach contract ever?

The Eagles head coach will sign a new deal soon. What will it look like?

Nick Sirianni is heading into the final season of the five-year contract he signed when he was hired by the Eagles in 2021. He is not the least bit concerned with any lame-duck scenarios, nor should he be.

He’s the coach of the defending Super Bowl Champions, and won the NFC twice in four seasons. While there was admittedly some drama in between, Sirianni has done a ton of winning, and has earned himself some peace-of-mind.

Earlier this week, Sirianni said as much when speaking to the media at the NFL Owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“These things will take care of themselves,” Sirianni said. “I’m not too concerned about it. I don’t really get into contracts with anybody. I’m not going to get into it on this one. It will take care of itself.”

Nick Sirianni on his contract and whether it is important to get a deal done before the start of the season: pic.twitter.com/brX3o4oTqU — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) April 1, 2025

As for the man who signs the checks, team chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie, he said Wednesday that Sirianni’s new deal is all but done after what he’s already accomplished.

“I'm sure we'll find out soon enough that Nick will be our coach going forward and he's done an outstanding job,” Lurie said. “Everything that I had hoped for with Nick, he embodies. Whether it's connection, intelligence in so many ways, from football intelligence, emotional intelligence, managing of people, hiring of assistant coaches, growth mindset at all times… [E]verything that I had hoped for early on, identifying Nick as the next head coach has come to pass and great to work with and he has a growth mindset, he'll get better.”

It seems the only things yet to determine in Sirianni’s next contract are the terms.

So what should Nick’s next contract look like?

Sirianni’s current contract is worth a reported $7 million per year, which , according to reports, ranked in the middle of NFL head coaches.

During the last four seasons, only Andy Reid and the Chiefs (52) have won more regular-season games than Sirianni’s 48.

Tack on six postseason wins, and a Super Bowl win (and a loss), and you have a resume that is darn-near second to none (well, second to Reid).

Here are the top ten annual head coach salaries entering the 2025 season, according to Front Office Sports:

Reid, $20 million/year Sean Payton, Broncos, $18 million Mike Tomlin, Steelers, $16 million Jim Harbaugh, Chargers, $16 million Sean McVay, Rams, $15 million Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, $14 million Kevin O’Connell, Vikings, $13 million Ben Johnson, Bears, $13 million John Harbaugh, Ravens, $12 million Liam Cohen, Jaguars, $12 million

If the Eagles were to extend him during last season, they could’ve had him for a song. But as Fat Joe says, “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price.”

If Sirianni’s accomplishments are among the best in the sport, you have to pay him as such. Based on Super Bowl titles alone, he’s already tied for second among active coaches, with Payton, Tomlin, and John Harbaugh. We’re already in the top five category.

I feel like Lurie and Howie Roseman will come in right at Reid’s $20 million per year number, or just a bit less than that. Offering Sirianni an AAV outside the top five would be insulting to the most successful head coach in franchise history.

For the duration of the deal, I feel like five more years is a good jumping-off point. After coming back from the precipice of getting fired last off-season, and winning the whole shooting match the following season, he has more than earned all the slack the front office wants to give them and then some.

It’s not a question of if, but when, and at that point, how long, and how much.