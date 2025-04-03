Temple University student chooses to return home after visa is revoked

International students on Temple University's campus are on edge after one of their peers had their visa revoked.

In a memo, Temple President John Fry said the university learned about the revocation while doing a routine review of student visa records.

Fry said that the allegations supporting the revocation are unknown, and there is only one student at Temple facing this challenge.

Not much is known as to why that student’s visa was revoked, but the university said they opted to go back home.

Meanwhile, international students tell NBC10 that they're worried anything they say or do can held against them.

“I feel actually scared because anyday my visa can get revoked and we didn’t hear answer from what happened to the other student. I need at least reasons to prevent my deportation," said Alan Assainov.

"I think especially now its pretty easy to get deported for your words and for your actions and so for now you have to be extremely cautious with what you say and what you do," Dmytro Kastrubin shared.

Temple advises international students to connect with the International Student and Scholar Services.