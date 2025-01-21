We've all been there at some point, struggling with the spelling of E-A-G-L-E-S during an impromptu Eagles chant. It just wasn't caught on video.

During a wintry weather preparations news conference in the hours before the Philadelphia Eagles' snowy playoff win over the Los Angles Rams, Mayor Cherelle Parker had her moment of messing up the chant.

Léelo en español aquí.

"Listen we gotta do this," the first-term Democrat said while standing outside with city officials after deeming travel to the Jan. 19, 2025, Eagles game "essential."

"Let me hear you all sing," Parker -- wearing a kelly green beanie and scarf -- says before leading the crowd with a chant of "E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles!" Some people in the crowd can be heard chanting the proper spelling.

"Let's Go Birds!" she says before stepping away from the podium.

The error wasn't apparently caught in real time Sunday, but started making rounds on social media in the hours after the Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

We will see if Parker will get a chance at Eagles chant redemption ahead of Sunday's showdown with the division rival from Washington.

NBC10 reached out to Parker's office to see if the mayor has any comment about the flub.