Jersey Shore boardwalk amusement park gets ready to be ‘only game in town'

Changes are in the works at the last remaining family-friendly amusement park along one of the Jersey Shore’s busiest boardwalks as it gears up to accommodate more people this summer, after its competition closed shop.

Crews were hard at work Tuesday at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City, New Jersey.

“This is as busy as it gets,” Castaway Cove Maintenance Manager Mike Clearkin told NBC10 as workers drilled, hammered, cut and lifted.

Crews were racing to get the rides ready for opening day on Saturday, April 12, 2025, launching a season that comes with some uncertainty.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“It's going to be an interesting summer this year,” Castaway Cove Vice President Brian Hartley said.

Playland's Castaway Cove now holds the distinction of being the only amusement park on Ocean City’s boardwalk, after Gillian’s Wonderland Pier closed this fall.

“I've actually worked at both amusement parks in town over the years, and this will definitely be a unique experience for us just being the only game in town,” Clearkin said.

With exclusivity could come larger crowds.

“One of the biggest things we've heard from customers is they're concerned that we're going to be overcrowded this summer,” Hartley said.

So, the park has been reconfiguring some rides. A couple others were removed and are being replaced with two new rides, each with a smaller footprint.

“We’re just kind of hoping for the best,” Clearkin said.

The folks at Castaway Cove said the changes are designed to created more room for people to stand and walk around while working within the existing confines of the amusement park between east 10th and 11th streets on the OC boardwalk.

“It's really trying to find that balance of having a good assortment of rides, having the amount of rides, but also having the space for people,” Hartley said.

Following a frustrating series of delays and setbacks, “the games are pretty much all installed,” Hartley said.

Castaway Cove hopes a new arcade will be ready to open later in the month. It replaces the arcade building destroyed by a massive fire in 2021.

“We’re excited to finally have this done,” Hartley said. “It’s going to be a whole new entryway to enter into the rest of the park with the rides.”

Spring weekends – and the week of spring break in mid-April -- will be the first tests of the new design. Tap here for the park’s full calendar of operations.