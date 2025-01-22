Philadelphia Eagles

Get hyped for the NFC Championship with Eagles Road to Victory bus tour, rally

NBC10 is celebrating the NFC Championship Game with the Eagles Road to Victory bus tour and Today Show pep rally at Xfinity Live!

By NBC10 Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles have the chance to return to the Super Bowl as they face off against their division rival, the Washington Commanders on Sunday in the NFC Championship game!

NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia are celebrating the big showdown with the return of the Road to Victory Bus Tour as well as a pep rally with the Today Show at Xfinity Live!

The bus tour will feature exclusive swag, special guests and the chance to win tickets to the NFC Championship Game while the pep rally will feature live coverage from the NBC10 News Today team as well as Today Show co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie.

You can watch live coverage of the bus tour and pep rally in the video embedded above on Thursday, Jan. 23 and Friday, Jan. 24. Here’s the full schedule of events:

Thursday, Jan. 23:

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Comcast Center Pep Rally (1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA)

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. — Love Park Pep Rally (Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19102)

Friday, Jan. 24:

5 a.m. to 7 a.m. – NBC10 News Today Pep Rally at Xfinity Live! (1100 Pattinson Ave, Philadelphia, PA)

6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Today Show Pep Rally at Xfinity Live! (1100 Pattinson Ave, Philadelphia, PA)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Roxborough Pocket Park (6170 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA)

