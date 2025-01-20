Photo gallery: Sights and scenes from Eagles-Rams Snow Bowl sequel

Everyone can now exhale — but just for a little bit.

Through the blistering cold, the Eagles pulled out a 28-22 win to send the Rams home for the season.

From start to finish, Snow Bowl 2.0 was a nail-biter. After a victory though, we're able to look back and appreciate the beauty of it all.

And it sure was beautiful.

Everything now shifts to the NFC Championship Game, where the Eagles host the Commanders 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. A win would send the Birds to their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.

And that calls for some snow angels:

Image credits: GETTY (Sarah Stier, Mitchell Leff, Gina Ferazzi, Terence Lewis, Brandon Sloter)