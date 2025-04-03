Celebrity News

Adam Devine details doctors saying he was dying due to past accident

Adam Devine, who was hit by a cement truck as a child, shared details about his recent health concerns and how his doctors have connected it to his past accident.

By Adrianne Reece | E! Online

File Photo: Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “The Out-Laws” held at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Adam Devine’s childhood accident still has a massive impact on his health.

The "Workaholics" actor, who was hit by a cement truck when he was 11 years old, recently revealed that a doctor told him the injuries he sustained from the accident are slowly killing him.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Devine, 41, said in an April 2 episode of the In Depth With Graham Bensinger podcast. “I have spasms all over. For a while, [the doctors] told me I was dying—literally, within this last year.”

The "Pitch Perfect" star—who shares 12-month-old son Beau with wife Chloe Bridges—was initially told he might be suffering from Stiff Persons Syndrome (SPS), a disorder where the “muscles gets so tight that you can no longer walk or move.” Of the condition, which Celine Dion was diagnosed with in 2022, he noted that this restrictive condition can impact the heart, causing it to “become too tight to beat.”

PHOTOS: Adam DeVine & Chloe Bridges: Romance Rewind

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

David Schwimmer says he couldn't listen to ‘Friends' theme song. His daughter changed that

Celebrity News 4 hours ago

Bruce Springsteen to open vault and release 7 albums of never-before-heard songs

“They told me that I had that a month before my son was born,” Devine added, before revealing the doctors walked back his diagnosis six months later. Despite that retraction, the Righteous Gemstones actor knew his health wasn’t in the greatest place. “I could only walk a few blocks before I’ll get so tight that I couldn’t move anymore," Devine said.

Adam Devine talks about taking on a demolition derby and action movie stunts in his Quibi show "Bad Ideas With Adam DeVine."

However, after a second opinion confirmed he didn’t have SPS, he was told that his recent muscle discomfort stemmed from his former encounter with the cement truck.

And now, Devine believes that his workout regimen—a mixture of cycling and doing CrossFit—he started “three years ago” might’ve triggered his mysterious symptoms.

“I think I just got so tight,” he explained. “My body has all these things that are a little wonky and a little wrong with it, that I just sort of snapped.”

The "Modern Family" alum has recalled details from that near-fatal moment over the years, including showing a throwback photo of him in the hospital as a kid on Instagram.

“I couldn’t walk for two years and had to completely relearn how to walk,” he reflected in the 2017 post. “The nurses would always come in and have to adjust my legs, which were fully skin grafted and in traction. The pain was next level.”

This story first appeared on E! Online. More from E!:

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us