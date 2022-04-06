What to Know As tens of thousands of runners cross the finish line at the 2022 Blue Cross Broad Street Run, they will get a medal that honors South Philly icons and can open a celebratory beer.

🏅 The medal features FDR Park, Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center.

Folks who signed up for the 10-miler start in North Philadelphia and wraps up in South Philadelphia.

Feeling sluggish in your training for the 2022 Blue Cross Broad Street Run 10-miler in Philadelphia?

Well, this should give you a boost.

🏅 The run has revealed the look for the medal tens of thousands of runners will get as they finish the 10-mile dash down Broad Street. 🏅

🏅2022 Medal Reveal🏅 Crossing the finish line is a reason for celebration! This year's design captures the feeling with scenes of FDR Park and the Philly sports stadiums. Use the hook on the side to open your post-run drink of choice. 🤗 🎉 #BCBSR22 pic.twitter.com/ATjYQjBaE4 — IBX Broad Street Run (@IBXRun10) April 6, 2022

This year's medal pays homage to the neighborhood where tired legs complete the 10-mile run: South Philadelphia.

"This year's design captures the feeling with scenes of FDR Park and the Philly sports stadiums," race organizers wrote on social media.

The medal also has a bottle opener on it. That should make it easy for finishers to open a celebratory beer or another beverage of choice.

The 2022 race returns to the spring and in-person with spectators. It comes after two years of races that were unlike any of the four decades of previous runs.

The 2020 race was held virtually in October after the COVID pandemic clobbered large in-person events.

A smaller-than-normal field of runners then took part in the 2021 race, which was held in person in the fall with a new course, no organized fan areas and COVID restrictions in place.