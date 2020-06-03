National Guard Could Leave Philly This Week, But City Curfew Continues

National Guard troops stationed in Philly could soon leave the city as a week of unrest seemed to be calming down.

Guardsmen had been seen around City Hall and in front of the statue of Frank Rizzo, the former police commissioner and mayor. The statue was a target of protesters Saturday outraged over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. The week has seen peaceful marches in the day followed by looting of stores at night.

Overnight, the Rizzo statue was lifted out by crane. Later, Mayor Jim Kenney had a news conference where he mentioned the guard.

"I hope that they leave today," Kenney said Wednesday morning. "I hope we don't need them."

Despite things seeming to calm down - and a later curfew Tuesday to allow for voters at the polls - the city again instituted a curfew Wednesday. After 6 p.m., people may only leave their homes on essential business, to seek medical attention, or police assistance.

Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Brian Abernathy, the city's managing director, were expected to speak in a 1 p.m. news conference about the demonstrations.