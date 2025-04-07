Del. police locate driver, recover vehicle after teen girl killed in hit-and-run

Police officials in Delaware said an investigation is ongoing, though a vehicle and driver have been located after a teen girl was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wilmington, Del. on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 5:07 a.m., when a girl -- believed to be between 15 and 17 years old -- was struck and killed as she cross the roadway at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Lower Oak Street in Wilmington, Del.

The driver and vehicle involved in this incident, officials said, fled the scene after the crash.

After the incident, officials said, the girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

At about 2:15 p.m., police officials provided an update to note that officers had located both the driver and the vehicle that was believed to be involved in this incident.

Police officials said both were located in Bear, Del.

But, law enforcement officials did not provide any further identifying information on the victim, the driver or the vehicle involved in this incident. Nor did police say if the driver who fled the scene would face charges in this incident.

Police officials said the incident is still being investigated.

Also, police in Delaware are asking anyone who may have information or video from this incident to contact M/Cpl. Marc Martinez at 302-571-4413 or Marc.Martinez@cj.state.de.us.