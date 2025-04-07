Delaware

Del. police locate driver, recover vehicle after teen girl killed in hit-and-run

Police officials in Delaware said an investigation is ongoing after a vehicle and driver have been located after a teen pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wilmington on Monday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Getty Images

Police officials in Delaware said an investigation is ongoing, though a vehicle and driver have been located after a teen girl was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wilmington, Del. on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 5:07 a.m., when a girl -- believed to be between 15 and 17 years old -- was struck and killed as she cross the roadway at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Lower Oak Street in Wilmington, Del.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The driver and vehicle involved in this incident, officials said, fled the scene after the crash.

After the incident, officials said, the girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At about 2:15 p.m., police officials provided an update to note that officers had located both the driver and the vehicle that was believed to be involved in this incident.

Police officials said both were located in Bear, Del.

But, law enforcement officials did not provide any further identifying information on the victim, the driver or the vehicle involved in this incident. Nor did police say if the driver who fled the scene would face charges in this incident.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 20 hours ago

Gunman dies after shooting officer in Pottstown following crash, officials say

New Jersey 36 mins ago

Man, 8-year-old girl killed in I-295 crash in Burlington Co.

Police officials said the incident is still being investigated.

Also, police in Delaware are asking anyone who may have information or video from this incident to contact M/Cpl. Marc Martinez at 302-571-4413 or Marc.Martinez@cj.state.de.us.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us