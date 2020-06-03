philly explosions

More ATM Explosions Rock Philly Overnight

Thieves trying to get cash from ATMs has been blowing up machines around Philadelphia in recent days

By Dan Stamm and Miguel Martinez-Valle

NBC Universal, Inc.

A blasted ATM crashed into a Fairmount corner store overnight as a string of explosions targeting cash machines continued for another night.

Luckily, no one was hurt when the ATM blasted into the Trust Deli at 26th and Brown streets around 11 p.m. Tuesday. It blasted into shelves inside the store, knocking food to the floor.

Overnight, there were apparently at least five more ATM explosions, with three in the Fairmount area alone.

The ATM explosions started over the weekend, an apparent offshoot of looting. At least one of them turned deadly. Many of the blasts have forced store owners to shutter up.

deadly blast 23 hours ago

Man Dies Trying to Blow Up ATM on Philadelphia Sidewalk

FRANK RIZZO 8 hours ago

Controversial Rizzo Statue Booted From Philly Municipal Services Building

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the thefts are believed to be “organized" and “coordinated" efforts and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is taking the lead in the investigation. No arrests about the ATM thefts have been announced.

This article tagged under:

philly explosionsPhiladelphiaATM
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us