More ATM Explosions Rock Philly Overnight

A blasted ATM crashed into a Fairmount corner store overnight as a string of explosions targeting cash machines continued for another night.

Luckily, no one was hurt when the ATM blasted into the Trust Deli at 26th and Brown streets around 11 p.m. Tuesday. It blasted into shelves inside the store, knocking food to the floor.

A look inside Trust Deli - one of the stores targeted by ATM looters. You can see how dangerous those explosions are by the mess the impact left inside @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/eK8HGH3SQH — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) June 3, 2020

Overnight, there were apparently at least five more ATM explosions, with three in the Fairmount area alone.

The ATM explosions started over the weekend, an apparent offshoot of looting. At least one of them turned deadly. Many of the blasts have forced store owners to shutter up.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the thefts are believed to be “organized" and “coordinated" efforts and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is taking the lead in the investigation. No arrests about the ATM thefts have been announced.