Philly Wakes Up to Possible 4th Day of Unrest, on Election Day

Center City Philadelphia remains shut down, with streets closed from Market to Walnut, river to river, as some Philly business owners rebuild following scattered incidents of looting.

The looting, closures and a nightly curfew followed daytime peaceful protests over George Floyd's death in police custody. But on Monday, the protests took an ugly turn as police fired tear gas into a crowd gathered on Interstate 676.

The city said on Twitter that other services like trash pickup might be delayed. And SEPTA appeared ready to resume its COVID-19 era schedule after limiting service during the days of unrest.

And as some state residents went to the polls amid pandemic restrictions - and strong urging from Gov. Tom Wolf to vote by mail - the state extended the deadline to count ballots in some counties.

A curfew will go into effect for yet another night starting at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and lasting through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The curfew starts later than the past few days to give people voting in Tuesday's primary election more time. (Find your polling place, which might have changed because of the coronavirus pandemic, here.)

City updates for tomorrow:

➡️ City-supported food sites will be open

➡️ City of Philadelphia government buildings will be closed

➡️ Center City street closures are currently in effect

➡️ Trash pick-ups & Philly311 call center

➡️ Info about the primary election — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) June 1, 2020

Police implemented a curfew the past several nights after looting in Center City. Since then, the bulk of the arrests the past several days have been for curfew violations. District Attorney Larry Krasner told NBC10 that the looters who have been charged appear to be young Philadelphians not involved in the protests.

But on Monday, several protesters were arrested too after they marched on the interstate.

Images from SkyForce 10 showed a group scrambling up a steep hill as cops in riot gear fired the canisters and some protesters threw them back. Some of them tumbled down the hill toward the roadway. At one point, a canister still spewing the irritating gas rolled down the hill and set down right in front of a line of protesters who were being arrested on the highway shoulder.

And President Trump threatened to send out U.S. troops to cities experiencing unrest, citing a more than 200-year-old law called the Insurrection Act.

The Pennsylvania National Guard has been stationed in the city, including at the statue of former police commissioner and mayor Frank Rizzo.