What to Know The entire Philadelphia region is under a First Alert for severe storms from 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Hot and humid conditions with temps pushing toward 90 will help fuel the storms.

Hot weather with storms possible then remain in place through the rest of the week.

A FIRST ALERT is in effect for our entire area Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds. After that we’re in for heat and humidity through the rest of the workweek before we get some relief over the weekend.

The comfortable weather pattern ended Tuesday night with humidity moving in. It will feel much more like summer by Wednesday morning as a result.

Thunderstorms will move in Wednesday and we could see one round early in the day followed by another round or two through the afternoon and evening. The later storms have the potential to produce severe weather, mainly damaging winds that could also cause power outages.

Hail, lightning and downpours are also expected in some neighborhoods.

The heat and humidity will hang around for the rest of the week, and linger into Saturday as well. Showers and thunderstorms should develop each day, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The atmosphere will start to dry out a bit Saturday, but much more so on Sunday. We return to the type of comfort we saw Monday but that won’t last. After all, it’s June.

Wed: Much more humid, with heat building in the afternoon. High around 90. Showers and strong to severe storms mainly afternoon and evening

Thur: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms mainly late in the day and at night. High 89

Fri: Partly sunny, with scattered storms. Humid. High 88

Sat: Partly cloudy with possible thunderstorm. High near 90

Sun: Mostly sunny and much less humid. High 80