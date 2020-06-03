Crews Remove Frank Rizzo Statue From Philadelphia’s Municipal Services Building

What to Know Crew members removed the bronze statue of controversial Philadelphia mayor and former police commissioner Frank Rizzo early Wednesday morning.

The bronze statue of controversial Philadelphia mayor and former police commissioner Frank Rizzo was removed overnight from its prominent location in the city’s municipal core.

About a dozen crew members arrived shortly after midnight Wednesday and began loosening the statue from where it stood on the steps of the Municipal Services Building across from City Hall. Members of the National Guard surrounded the area as they worked to remove it.

A crane was then used to lift the statue from its platform. It was then gently placed on the back of a flatbed truck.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the truck drove off with the statue. Officials have not yet revealed where it will be placed.

The removal comes less than a week after Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city was accelerating efforts to remove the effigy, though his timeline was "another month or so."

Rizzo has a divided history among Philadelphians. Some see him as a devoted public servant while to others he represents systemic racism and brutality against minority communities.

The 10-foot sculpture, which was installed in 1999, has represented a cultural flash point for racial tensions in the city – akin to sculptures of confederate leaders in southern states. It was defaced several times before Saturday's violent demonstrations. Attempts to physically pull it down also failed several times.

Protesters on Saturday defaced the statue once again with graffiti and made an attempt to yank it off the steps. The statue was cleaned on Sunday. Kenney said no special efforts were made to clean it.

Kenney said the city was planning to move the statue when Dilworth Park was renovated, but that was delayed because of how the statue was engineered. The statue was drilled into the plaza and concourse below, which is where city services like obtaining permits take place. The mayor also said the cost to remove it would total hundreds of thousands of dollars which is why the city was waiting for an overall renovation project to make the move.

"I never liked that statue. I don't think it's been deserved in the first place and I didn't put it there," Kenney said Sunday.

Rizzo's critics, many of them people of color, recall his approach to policing and governing as corrupt and racist. The South Philadelphia native served as mayor from 1972 to 1980 and is remembered by supporters as a devoted, outspoken public servant who championed the city.

Rizzo became police commissioner in 1967, memorably responding to a disturbance at a housing project wearing a tuxedo with a nightstick tucked into his cummerbund. He served two terms as mayor as a Democrat before switching to the GOP.

His four-year stint as commissioner was marked by praise for crime-fighting and criticism for rights infringement and was punctuated by some confrontations with African-Americans. In 1967, Rizzo and the police confronted a few hundred black students protesting outside the Board of Education Building. Officers clubbed some of the students after a few climbed atop cars. In 1970, two groups affiliated with the Black Panthers were raided and strip-searched on the sidewalk.

Yet he's also credited with hiring large numbers of African-American officers and promoting several black officers during his stint as commissioner.