Police Use Tear Gas and Arrest Protesters After Thousands Shut Down I-676

Police used tear gas and arrested protesters after a crowd of thousands marched down I-676, shutting down traffic in both directions.

The massive crowd, protesting the death of George Floyd, first gathered at Philadelphia police headquarters near Eighth and Race streets Monday afternoon. The crowd then marched south to Independence Mall and then west along Market Street.

Around 5 p.m. the protesters entered the Vine Street Expressway, shutting down the highway that bisects Center City. Traffic was halted in the middle of rush hour. Responding police officers and state troopers used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

State police told NBC10 they deployed the tear gas after some people in the crowd pelted them with rocks and bottles.

SkyForce10 was above the scene as some of the protesters tried to climb up a steep embankment and over a fence to get off the highway. Police made several arrests along the Vine Street Expressway and moved other members of the crowd to the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a smaller crowd of protesters who were moved to the Parkway knelt to the ground while chanting, "George Floyd" and "Hands up, don't shoot."

I-676 remains shut down in both directions between I-95 and I-76. The Ben Franklin Bridge is also closed.

For the past two days, violence and looting sprang up in numerous neighborhoods across Philadelphia as crowds simply outnumbered city and state police. Fires destroyed businesses and looters emptied stores in Center City, West Philadelphia, Port Richmond, Kensington and Hunting Park.

The Philadelphia protests, which began Saturday peacefully, are part of national outrage sparked by the death of George Floyd. The unarmed black man died following a violent arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Monday that "we have been sitting on a powder keg for quite some time and it burst."

Over the weekend, 429 people were arrested, including 314 for failure to disperse and curfew violations, Outlaw said. There were 236 commercial burglary reports and 378 fires, including 14 confirmed arsons.

A citywide curfew also went into effect at 6 p.m. as the protest continues.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.