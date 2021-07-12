Gunman Kills Man, Injures Another in Philadelphia

A gunman killed a man and injured another in a shooting in Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

A 23-year-old man and 26-year-old man were both on the 1600 block of West Nedro Avenue at 2:14 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The 23-year-old was shot once in the chest and once in the head. He was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:26 p.m. The 26-year-old was shot multiple times in the left arm and also taken to Einstein where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

The double shooting follows another weekend of violence in Philadelphia.

Late Saturday six men were shot after two groups apparently opened fire on one another in a North Philadelphia street.

Then on Sunday, one man was killed while eight other people were injured in eight separate shootings.

Following the weekend violence, at least 294 homicides had been reported in Philadelphia, up 34% from the same time last year, which ended up being one of the most deadly in the city’s history.

In May, Philadelphia joined 14 other cities as part of a nationwide effort to reduce violent crime. Mayor Jim Kenney is also set to sign a fiscal 2022 budget that would allocate more than $155 million to anti-violence programs.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.