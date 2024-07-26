Philadelphia

Teen shot in the head inside North Philadelphia recording studio, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

A teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head on Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia just before 5 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun, police said.

During the incident, a 15-year-old boy was shot on the left side of his head while inside a recording studio on the third floor of a building, according to officials.

Police took the teen to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition, officials said.

The scene is being held as officials investigate, police said. No weapons were recovered and no one has been arrested yet.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

