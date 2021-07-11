1 Dead, 8 Hurt in 8 Separate Shootings in Philadelphia on Sunday

A man was killed while eight others were injured in at least eight separate shootings on Sunday in Philadelphia as the city continues to deal with the gun violence crisis.

The first shooting occurred in the city’s Manayunk neighborhood. A 23-year-old man was on the 100 block of Leverington Avenue near several businesses on Main Street at 12:54 a.m. when a gunman opened fire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man was shot three times in the back, three times in the chest, twice in the left calf, twice in the right arm and once in the neck. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m.

At 1:15 a.m., a 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were at a club on the 6400 block of Rising Sun Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot five times in the torso and once in the right arm while the woman was shot once in the right leg.

Both victims were taken to Einstein Hospital in stable condition.

At 1:58 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was shot once in the left thigh on the 500 block of South 54th Street. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in stable condition.

At 4:08 a.m., an 18-year-old man was on the 1600 block of West Lehigh Avenue when a gunman shot him once in the left thigh. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Sunday afternoon, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the right thigh on the 3200 block of North Philip Street. He was taken to Episcopal Hospital in stable condition.

At 4:40 p.m., a 48-year-old man was shot once in the left thigh on the 900 block of West York Street. He was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

At 6:47 p.m., a 40-year-old man was shot once in the back on the 200 block of East Cambria Street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Finally, Sunday night, a 68-year-old man was shot in the leg at a park on West Chelten and Germantown avenues. Police have not yet revealed that man’s condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered in any of the shootings.

Sunday’s shootings began a little over an hour after six men were shot after two groups apparently opened fire on one another in a North Philadelphia street late Saturday.

Prior to Sunday’s shootings, at least 291 homicides had been reported in Philadelphia, up 33% from the same time last year, which ended up being one of the most deadly in the city’s history.

In May, Philadelphia joined 14 other cities as part of a nationwide effort to reduce violent crime. Mayor Jim Kenney is also set to sign a fiscal 2022 budget that would allocate more than $155 million to anti-violence programs.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.