Delaware

Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Wilmington, Del., police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Getty Images

A man was killed after being shot in Delaware on Friday evening, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The 35-year-old man was found by officers who were responding to a shooting that happened just after 7:30 p.m on the 500 block of South Van Buren Street, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officers took the man to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The shooting remains under investigation, officials said.

If you have any information, please call Detective Brandon Mosley at 302-576-3646.

You can also contact the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

DelawareGun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us