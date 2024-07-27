A man was killed after being shot in Delaware on Friday evening, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The 35-year-old man was found by officers who were responding to a shooting that happened just after 7:30 p.m on the 500 block of South Van Buren Street, police said.

Officers took the man to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigation - 500 Block of South Van Buren Street: https://t.co/Vuh3w6t6PF — Wilmington Police (@WPDPIO) July 27, 2024

The shooting remains under investigation, officials said.

If you have any information, please call Detective Brandon Mosley at 302-576-3646.

You can also contact the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.