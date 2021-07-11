5 Men Wounded as Dozens of Shots Fired in Philadelphia Street

Five men were wounded when two groups apparently opened fire on one another in a North Philadelphia street late Saturday.

Police responded shortly before midnight to calls about a shooting on the intersection of 9th and Butler streets in the Hunting Park neighborhood. Some 30 shots were fired, Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

No one was there when officers arrived, but the five men later arrived at Temple University Hospital. The men, aged 19 to 41, were all listed in stable condition, Coulter said.

Coulter added that it appeared the shooting stemmed from two groups of people firing at one another, though it was unclear if the wounded men were a part of those groups.

Police found a gun at the intersection of 8th and Bristol streets, which Coulter said appeared to have been dropped while the groups were fleeing. They also found a gun in a car parked nearby.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.