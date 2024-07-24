Avelo Airlines adds new nonstop routes from Wilmington Airport to these destinations

Avelo Airlines is expanding it's service out of the Wilmington Airport (ILG) this fall.

Beginning November 7, Avelo will offer nonstop service from Wilmington to Orlando, Florida using Lakeland Linder International Airport and Charlotte, North Carolina using Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.

The airline will operate these routes twice weekly utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

“Avelo is proud to be the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region’s airline of choice. Our Customers tell us they love the convenience, affordability and reliability of flying Avelo at ILG. These addition of these two new routes is a testament to positive reception Avelo has received in the region,” Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said in a news release.

🚨 Avelo's BIGGEST Announcement EVER – 18 NEW Routes! 🚨 3 NEW cities including Hartford, CT (BDL) and Avelo’s first international destinations: Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) and Cancun, Mexico (CUN)! ✈️ Check out the full list of new routes at the link in our bio! Book NOW! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/bvWf9uIToy — Avelo Airlines (@AveloAir) July 24, 2024

“We’re thrilled that Avelo Airlines is adding two new destinations to its schedule at Wilmington Airport – ILG," Delaware River and Bay Authority Executive Director Thomas J. Cook said. "As the operator of ILG, the Authority is all-in to help Avelo succeed and grow their customer base here. Our focus remains on being the airport of choice for people in Delaware, South Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland who seek low fares, quality service and a convenient, hassle-free airport experience.”

Avelo will now serve 13 nonstop destinations from ILG: Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA), Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR); Wilmington, N.C. (ILM); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) and five cities in Florida: Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando / Lakeland (LAL), Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA).

Thinking about booking that flight soon? You can make reservations at AveloAir.com.