Philly's 2022 Budget Focuses on Anti-Violence, Police Reform and Poverty Reduction

Philadelphia’s city council approved a fiscal 2022 budget that invests over $155 million in violence prevention programs to help curb the city’s escalating gun violence.

The budget also funds a $400 million program to create affordable housing, preserve neighborhoods, increase job growth, supports anti-poverty measures, continue police reform and gives additional funds to revitalize the city’s arts, culture and hospitality sectors.

The $5.2 billion budget received favorable votes from City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Friday. Final passage of the budget is scheduled for June 24.

VIOLENCE PREVENTION & OPPORTUNITY/JOBS

The budget invests more than $155 million in gun violence prevention programs and opportunity and jobs initiatives amid a wave of violence that’s on pace to reach record levels this year.

NEIGHBORHOOD PRESERVATION

The budget also supports financing for the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative (NPI), a $400 Million citywide program approved by Council to preserve neighborhoods across Philadelphia.

Highlights of the initiative includes:

Construction of thousands of new affordable homes

More inclusive construction workforce - job training, apprenticeships

Expanded contracting opportunities for Black and Brown businesses

Preservation of existing affordable rental units

POVERTY REDUCTION

The budget agreement continues investments in City Council’s Poverty Action Plan, a long-term strategy to address the quarter of the city’s population currently living in poverty.

ARTS & CULTURE

The budget invests nearly $7 Million more in the arts & culture, hospitality and tourism sectors across all Philadelphia neighborhoods.

POLICE REFORM

The budget agreement includes:

Residency requirement for new police recruits

$14 Million over Five-Year-Plan to outfit Philadelphia police officers with tasers

$7.2 Million to fund behavioral health mobile crisis units & crisis hotline

$2.1 Million to operate Citizens Police Oversight Commission

More details on the city’s budget agreement can be found here.