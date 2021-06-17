Philly's 2022 Budget Focuses on Anti-Violence, Police Reform and Poverty Reduction

Philadelphia’s city council approved a fiscal 2022 budget that invests over $155 million in violence prevention programs to help curb the city’s escalating gun violence.
The budget also funds a $400 million program to create affordable housing, preserve neighborhoods, increase job growth, supports anti-poverty measures, continue police reform and gives additional funds to revitalize the city’s arts, culture and hospitality sectors.
The $5.2 billion budget received favorable votes from City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Friday. Final passage of the budget is scheduled for June 24.
VIOLENCE PREVENTION & OPPORTUNITY/JOBS
The budget invests more than $155 million in gun violence prevention programs and opportunity and jobs initiatives amid a wave of violence that’s on pace to reach record levels this year.
NEIGHBORHOOD PRESERVATION
The budget also supports financing for the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative (NPI), a $400 Million citywide program approved by Council to preserve neighborhoods across Philadelphia.
Highlights of the initiative includes:
- Construction of thousands of new affordable homes
- More inclusive construction workforce - job training, apprenticeships
- Expanded contracting opportunities for Black and Brown businesses
- Preservation of existing affordable rental units
POVERTY REDUCTION
The budget agreement continues investments in City Council’s Poverty Action Plan, a long-term strategy to address the quarter of the city’s population currently living in poverty.
ARTS & CULTURE
The budget invests nearly $7 Million more in the arts & culture, hospitality and tourism sectors across all Philadelphia neighborhoods.
POLICE REFORM
The budget agreement includes:
- Residency requirement for new police recruits
- $14 Million over Five-Year-Plan to outfit Philadelphia police officers with tasers
- $7.2 Million to fund behavioral health mobile crisis units & crisis hotline
- $2.1 Million to operate Citizens Police Oversight Commission
More details on the city’s budget agreement can be found here.