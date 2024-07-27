New Jersey

2 killed, 6 hurt after 4 cars crash on Black Horse Pike at Jersey Shore, police say

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly after the crash where the burnt-out shell of one vehicle could be seen in the middle of the road

By Emily Rose Grassi

Two people were killed and six others were left hurt after several cars crashed in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, on Friday evening, according to police.

Police in Egg Harbor Township tell NBC10 that four cars were involved in the crash on the 8000 block of the Black Horse Pike just after 8:30 p.m.

Léelo en español aquí

SkyForce10 was over the scene where a portion of the Black Horse Pike was blocked off.

The burnt-out shell of one car was visible in the middle of a lane facing the wrong direction.

There were at least three fire trucks at the scene with several police cars with yellow tape around the area on both sides.

A red sedan could be seen with its front end crashed into a barrier off the shoulder of the road with its airbags deployed.

A third dark-colored car could be seen in a grassy area off of the Black Horse Pike.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

