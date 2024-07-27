2024 Paris Olympics

Céline Dion performs from Eiffel Tower in stunning 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony finale

The performance was Dion's first since 2020 and the first since her diagnosis for stiff-person's syndrome.

By Brendan Brightman

Céline Dion's performance from the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Friday is proof that the heart will go on.

Dion, who had not sang publicly since 2020 amid her battle with stiff-person's syndrome, shocked the world with her triumphant return to music.

What song did Céline Dion sing during the Paris Olympics?

The "Power of Love" singer performed “L’Hymne à l’amour” by the French singer Édith Piaf from the base of the Eiffel Tower in what was an instantly iconic moment.

The Grammy-winning singer recently detailed her battle with stiff-person syndrome in the Amazon Prime Video documentary, "I Am: Céline Dion," where it was revealed that the 56-year-old French-Canadian nearly died from the disease.

During the documentary, Dion details that she has improved significantly from her early days of her diagnosis, and that getting back to singing and performing is her main motivator for overcoming her disease.

"It's not hard to do a show now, it's hard to cancel a show," Dion said. "I'm working hard every day, but I have to admit — it's been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people. I miss them. If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk. I'll crawl. I won't stop."

Other performers at Friday's Opening Ceremony included Lady Gaga and French-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura.

Dion's performance marked the end of the Opening Ceremony and the beginning of the Olympic Games, and it seems the start of a musical comeback as well.

USC Dornsife professor Lydia Moudileno explains what is the significance of some of the French cultural elements included at the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony.

