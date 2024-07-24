What to watch Paris 2024: Philly-area Olympians going for gold

The world's best athletes will run, dance, jump, shoot, ride, hit, throw, climb, tumble, soar, surf, wrestle, box, score and so much more as they vie for Olympic gold in Paris.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics takes place on Friday, July 26, 2024, but the action on the fields of France starts two days earlier. The Olympic flame of competition will burn bright until athletes decked out in gold, silver and bronze participate in the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Team USA is sending hundreds of athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Games and dozens of them have connections to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

With 329 medal events across 39 sports, there's a good chance someone will be bringing back hardware to the Delaware Valley.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

You won't need to miss a moment with action airing on NBC10, the NBC family of networks, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock. It will all be at your fingertips on your device or your Comcast Xfinity X1 platform. (Comcast is the parent company of NBC10.)

NBC10's Brenna Weick finds out how fans can watch thousands of hours of Paris Olympics action through their voice remote and the X1 experience. Comcast is the parent company of NBC10.

Which Philadelphia region should you watch for today in Paris? Here's your guide to our area Team USA competitors and how to catch them in action (note all times in Eastern Time):

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Let the Games begin (even if the Olympic flame has yet to be lit.)

Malacchi Esdale - Delaware native - Rugby Sevens

Malacchi Esdale – who grew up in Newark – had a roundabout way to becoming an Olympic rugby athlete.

“Esdale first found rugby in high school after moving to Naples Florida, first playing when he was 17,” the 29-year-old’s USA Rugby profile says. “Targeting a football scholarship, Esdale moved back up the east coast, where after playing football at ASA College in New York, Esdale transferred to the University of Miami to try to play there. When it didn’t work out, he moved to University of Central Florida to be a student, but quickly found his way back to rugby. He played for UCF’s club team before joining the Orlando Griffins.”

What’s notable is that Esdale and the USA men’s rugby squad could actually wrap up competition before the Olympic flame is even lit if they land in the bottom four teams after Rugby Sevens group play.

The Eagles will start the Olympic journey with two Pool C games on July 24. The first at 10:30 a.m. ET against host country France and the second vs. Fiji at 2:30 pm. ET.

You can watch men’s rugby pool play starting at 11 a.m. on USA Network. Check back here for the link to watch the matches online.

Philly Union players, NJ native face France in men’s soccer opener

The United States (like many other countries) will be putting a team on the pitch mostly featuring players from the under-23 squad.

The team is still brimming with talent, led by Medford, New Jersey, native Paxten Aaronson. The younger brother of USMNT midfielder Brendan Aaronson spent his youth career playing with the Philadelphia Union and now plays overseas.

Doop! Speaking of the Union, homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn and defender Nathan Harriel are also on the American squad that will be taking on France Wednesday to start their Olympic journey.

“It’s a huge honor representing the U.S. on the biggest stage of the Olympics is definitely something to be extremely proud of,” Harriel told NBC10.

“I think it’s the biggest honor you could have,” McGlynn told NBC10.

The Olympic Games are inching closer and that means two Philadelphia Union standouts are ready to shine. NBC10's Erin Coleman has their stories.

Union coach Jim Curtin said the duo will represent not only the Union crest, but the entire country.

“To develop young players in this country to go on to do big things for our national team is really something we take pride in,” Curtin said.

The USMNT faces France in Group A action starting at 3 p.m. The USMNT vs. France is being streamed and can be seen live on USA Network.

All USMNT games in Paris will be broadcast in English on USA Network and in Spanish on Telemundo. The games will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Olympics app, NBC.com or the NBC app. Check back here for the specific links.

Keep checking back on this page throughout the Paris Games to see which local athletes you can watch each day.