Food, fun and history all in one place on July 3rd at Wawa Welcome America. Here's the breakdown:
Sand Sculpture Spectacular
Location: Shops at Liberty Place
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture spectacular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Get and up-close look at last year's sculpture here.
Pay What You Wish at Rodin Museum
Location: Rodin Museum — Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Free Museum Day at National Liberty Museum
Location: The National Liberty Museum — Old City
Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
PHL Airport Photo Exhibit
Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 World Champions
Location: Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A East
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
This photo exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 World Championship victory with highlights of past championship teams and Eagles Hall of Famers. Note: You must have an airline ticket to see this exhibit.
Philadelphia's Historic District Block Party
Celebrating The Bourse at Independence Mall
Location: Independence Mall
Time: Noon - 7 p.m.
Philly loves a block party and this year’s edition highlights the City of Brotherly Love’s signature music, art, entertainment, history, culture and food. A Kids’ Stage and Kids’ Zone for family-friendly entertainment, dozens of food trucks, pop-up performers and other activities make this an all-ages favorite. Behind-the-scenes tours of the renovated The Bourse Building and a lively beer garden for the over 21 set will celebrate the upcoming re-opening of one of the city’s beloved institutions which will feature a new food hall, artisans and other services. The event ends with the rousing POPS on Independence concert.
POPS on Independence Concert
Location: Independence Mall
Time: 7 p.m.
With Independence Hall as the dramatic backdrop, conductor Todd Ellison will lead the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra in a patriotic, entertaining performance starring Grammy-Award Winner Heather Headley. The Philadelphia tradition draws more than 15,000 locals and visitors each year. Presented by Comcast NBCUniversal, this performance is part of the POPS Salute Series, an expanding portfolio of programs performed on American holidays, celebrating those who serve our country, its cities, and communities.
