The Philly POPS orchestra along with Broadway and opera stars Allison Blackwell and Justin Hopkins performed at Independence Hall Sunday night as part of the Wawa Welcome America celebration. Joseph Kaczmarek took photos of the event. Take a look.

Food, fun and history all in one place on July 3rd at Wawa Welcome America. Here's the breakdown:

Sand Sculpture Spectacular

Location: Shops at Liberty Place

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture spectacular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Get and up-close look at last year's sculpture here.

Pay What You Wish at Rodin Museum

Location: Rodin Museum — Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free Museum Day at National Liberty Museum

Location: The National Liberty Museum — Old City

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

PHL Airport Photo Exhibit

Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 World Champions

Location: Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A East

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This photo exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 World Championship victory with highlights of past championship teams and Eagles Hall of Famers. Note: You must have an airline ticket to see this exhibit.

Philadelphia's Historic District Block Party

Celebrating The Bourse at Independence Mall

Location: Independence Mall

Time: Noon - 7 p.m.

Philly loves a block party and this year’s edition highlights the City of Brotherly Love’s signature music, art, entertainment, history, culture and food. A Kids’ Stage and Kids’ Zone for family-friendly entertainment, dozens of food trucks, pop-up performers and other activities make this an all-ages favorite. Behind-the-scenes tours of the renovated The Bourse Building and a lively beer garden for the over 21 set will celebrate the upcoming re-opening of one of the city’s beloved institutions which will feature a new food hall, artisans and other services. The event ends with the rousing POPS on Independence concert.



POPS on Independence Concert

Location: Independence Mall

Time: 7 p.m.

With Independence Hall as the dramatic backdrop, conductor Todd Ellison will lead the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra in a patriotic, entertaining performance starring Grammy-Award Winner Heather Headley. The Philadelphia tradition draws more than 15,000 locals and visitors each year. Presented by Comcast NBCUniversal, this performance is part of the POPS Salute Series, an expanding portfolio of programs performed on American holidays, celebrating those who serve our country, its cities, and communities.



