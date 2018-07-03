The big day is finally here! Happy Birthday America! Here are all the great events happening at Wawa Welcome America on the Fourth of July:
Sand Sculpture Spectacular
Location: Shops at Liberty Place
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture spectacular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Get and up-close look at last year's sculpture here.
Celebration of Freedom at Independence Hall
Watch LIVE coverage of this event on NBC10, NBC10.com and the NBC10 app.
Location: Independence Mall
Time: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
The City of Philadelphia’s Office of the City Representative and Independence National Historical Park will present the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall where The Philly POPS will be honored for their 40-year history in Philadelphia and their contributions to education in schools. Mayor Kenney will present The Magis Award. And The Wawa Foundation will present The Wawa Foundation Hero Award, totaling $80,000 to four non-profit organizations committed to serving the Greater Philadelphia area.
Free Museum Day at National Museum of Jewish American History
Location: Independence Mall
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The United States of America's Independence Day Parade
Watch LIVE coverage of this event on NBC10, NBC10.com and the NBC10 app.
Location: Independence Mall
Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Kicking off at Independence Hall immediately following the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony, 4,000 marchers, floats and celebrities will parade through Historic Philadelphia during the patriotic United States of America’s Independence Day Parade.
Free 4th of July Picnic in the Park
Location: Valley Forge National Historical Park
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Expanding Wawa Welcome America beyond Philadelphia for the first time, Valley Forge National Historical Park will host an all-American outdoor picnic and BBQ with live music. Kids can join the Continental Army, play interactive “Secrets & Spies” games, make arts and crafts and more. Live storytellers, demonstrations and tours of the park bring the history of Valley Forge to life.
PHL Airport Photo Exhibit
Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 World Champions
Location: Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A East
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
This photo exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 World Championship victory with highlights of past championship teams and Eagles Hall of Famers. Note: You must have an airline ticket to see this exhibit.
Party on the Parkway
Location: Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Time: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Families can enjoy five blocks of free entertainment, food and fun including an interactive kid’s area featuring a zip-line, games, activities and more. The 21+ crowd can kick back and relax in two beer gardens featuring a wide selection of brews, ciders and Barefoot Wine, and all can enjoy interactive fitness activities with the U.S. Army, art from Philly Pop, and diverse food and music from the PA Lottery Philly Groove stage on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Liberty Bell Tapping Ceremony
Location: Independence Mall
Time: 1 p.m.
7th Annual Birthday Party
Location: Independence Visitor Center
Time: 1 p.m.
Flaghouse Chapter NSDAR's Children's Naturalization Ceremony
Location: Betsy Ross House
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert featuring Pitbull
Watch LIVE coverage of this event on NBC10, NBC10.com and the NBC10 app.
Location: Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Time: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Grammy® winning global superstar, business entrepreneur and community icon Pitbull headlines the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert for the first time. The free, three-hour extravaganza also features The Philly POPS® BIG Band joined by Grammy Award Winning R&B, Gospel and Broadway Star Heather Headley, and R&B singers Tiffany Jones, Alita Moses, and Desahanna Wooden. Food trucks, beer gardens and fun activities round out a night of blockbuster fun on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Learn more about Pitbull's performance and the concert here.
Wawa Welcome America July 4th Fireworks
Watch LIVE coverage of this event on NBC10, NBC10.com and the NBC10 app.
Location: Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Time: 9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Times may shift later if concert runs late.)
This year’s July 4th fireworks spectacular will be even bigger and better. Two spectacular shows will dazzle audiences with new special effects. You can watch the entire show live on NBC10.
Here's shots from last year's fireworks show:
