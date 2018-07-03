Final preparations are being made for the highly anticipated Pitbull concert on Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Wawa Welcome America concert.

The big day is finally here! Happy Birthday America! Here are all the great events happening at Wawa Welcome America on the Fourth of July:

Sand Sculpture Spectacular

Location: Shops at Liberty Place

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture spectacular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Get and up-close look at last year's sculpture here.

Celebration of Freedom at Independence Hall

Watch LIVE coverage of this event on NBC10, NBC10.com and the NBC10 app.

Location: Independence Mall

Time: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

The City of Philadelphia’s Office of the City Representative and Independence National Historical Park will present the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall where The Philly POPS will be honored for their 40-year history in Philadelphia and their contributions to education in schools. Mayor Kenney will present The Magis Award. And The Wawa Foundation will present The Wawa Foundation Hero Award, totaling $80,000 to four non-profit organizations committed to serving the Greater Philadelphia area.



Free Museum Day at National Museum of Jewish American History

Location: Independence Mall

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The United States of America's Independence Day Parade

Watch LIVE coverage of this event on NBC10, NBC10.com and the NBC10 app.

Location: Independence Mall

Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Kicking off at Independence Hall immediately following the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony, 4,000 marchers, floats and celebrities will parade through Historic Philadelphia during the patriotic United States of America’s Independence Day Parade.

Free 4th of July Picnic in the Park

Location: Valley Forge National Historical Park

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Expanding Wawa Welcome America beyond Philadelphia for the first time, Valley Forge National Historical Park will host an all-American outdoor picnic and BBQ with live music. Kids can join the Continental Army, play interactive “Secrets & Spies” games, make arts and crafts and more. Live storytellers, demonstrations and tours of the park bring the history of Valley Forge to life.



PHL Airport Photo Exhibit

Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 World Champions

Location: Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A East

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This photo exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 World Championship victory with highlights of past championship teams and Eagles Hall of Famers. Note: You must have an airline ticket to see this exhibit.

Party on the Parkway

Location: Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Time: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Families can enjoy five blocks of free entertainment, food and fun including an interactive kid’s area featuring a zip-line, games, activities and more. The 21+ crowd can kick back and relax in two beer gardens featuring a wide selection of brews, ciders and Barefoot Wine, and all can enjoy interactive fitness activities with the U.S. Army, art from Philly Pop, and diverse food and music from the PA Lottery Philly Groove stage on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Liberty Bell Tapping Ceremony

Location: Independence Mall

Time: 1 p.m.

7th Annual Birthday Party

Location: Independence Visitor Center

Time: 1 p.m.

Flaghouse Chapter NSDAR's Children's Naturalization Ceremony

Location: Betsy Ross House

Time: 1:30 p.m.



Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert featuring Pitbull

Watch LIVE coverage of this event on NBC10, NBC10.com and the NBC10 app.

Location: Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Time: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Grammy® winning global superstar, business entrepreneur and community icon Pitbull headlines the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert for the first time. The free, three-hour extravaganza also features The Philly POPS® BIG Band joined by Grammy Award Winning R&B, Gospel and Broadway Star Heather Headley, and R&B singers Tiffany Jones, Alita Moses, and Desahanna Wooden. Food trucks, beer gardens and fun activities round out a night of blockbuster fun on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Learn more about Pitbull's performance and the concert here.

Wawa Welcome America July 4th Fireworks

Watch LIVE coverage of this event on NBC10, NBC10.com and the NBC10 app.

Location: Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Time: 9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Times may shift later if concert runs late.)

This year’s July 4th fireworks spectacular will be even bigger and better. Two spectacular shows will dazzle audiences with new special effects. You can watch the entire show live on NBC10.

Here's shots from last year's fireworks show:

Spectacular Fireworks Light Up the Parkway

<< Go Back to Tuesday's events <<





