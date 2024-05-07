What to Know Deadly crashes on Pennsylvania roadways increased last year with crashes involving bikes, pedestrians, motorcycles and dangerous driving behaviors also increased.

PennDOT has a message for drivers: "It's crash, not accident. Driver behavior is the leading factor in 83% of the crashes."

"Even one traffic fatality is one too many," PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Traffic deaths are preventable, but we need your help. Safety on our roadways is a shared responsibility. We can only get to zero fatalities with everyone working together."

Traffic deaths on Pennsylvania roadways were up slightly in 2023, however some types of deadly crashes -- like drunken driver crashes went down from 2022.

Certain types of deadly crashes and crashes overall up in Pennsylvania in 2023

Overall there were 1,209 people killed in Pennsylvania motor vehicle crashes last year, according to new data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. That's about a 2.5% increase from the 1,179 traffic-related deaths in 2022.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Deadly crashes where pedestrians and cyclists died went up last year.

"There were 222 non-motorized fatalities in 2023, up from 199 in 2022," PennDOT said. "Investment in infrastructure updates and educating road users are equally important when it comes to improving safety for non-motorized road users."

Deadly crashes involving motorcycles hit a high not seen in decades: "Motorcyclist fatalities reached a 20-year high in 2023 at 238, an increase from 217 in 2022," PennDOT said.

Other types of deadly crashes also went up last year to highs not seen in several years.

"Fatalities in head-on/opposite direction side swipe crashes reached a 15-year high at 197, up from 181 in 2022," PennDOT said. "Fatalities in lane departure crashes hit a 5-year high at 606, an increase from 568 in 2022. Factors in these crashes include driver behaviors such as speeding, driving impaired, and driving distracted."

"Even one traffic fatality is one too many," PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Traffic deaths are preventable, but we need your help. Safety on our roadways is a shared responsibility. We can only get to zero fatalities with everyone working together."

Spending millions to make roads safer

PennDOT is using federal funds to help that battle. PennDOT noted its $29.1 million investment in behavioral safety programming as playing a role in making roads in the Keystone safer while releasing the 2023 Statewide Traffic Fatality Data.

PennDOT also touted the hundreds of millions of dollars it has put into safer infastructure:

"Approximately $482 million in Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funds were invested in 337 unique safety projects from 2018 to 2023," PennDOT wrote. "During that same timeframe, another $50 million of state funds was invested in low-cost safety improvements at over a thousand locations – which include centerline and edge-line rumble strips and high friction surface treatments."

PennDOT has also invested $850,000 of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) funds toward "a new safety education project aimed at reducing the number of bicycle and pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries in Pennsylvania by educating bicyclists, pedestrians, and motorists about the rules of the road relating to vulnerable road user safety."

Impaired driving deaths, other types of fatal crashes down in 2023

The investment in safety has helped reduce certain types of traffic deaths, including deadly drunken driver, signalized intersection and unrestrained crashes.

"There were 265 fatalities in drinking driver crashes in 2023, down from 286 in 2022," PennDOT said. "Fatalities in impaired driver and drugged driver crashes were also down in 2023."

PennDOT noted it spends about $6 million from the NHTSA a year to enforce impaired driving.

"There were 117 fatalities in crashes at signalized intersections, down from 133 in 2022," PennDOT said.

Fewer people not wearing seat belts died in crashes last year as well.

"While unrestrained fatalities reached the lowest number since record keeping began, at 316 deaths, there were still too many," PennDOT said. "Unrestrained fatalities are completely preventable."

Tips for helping reduce traffic deaths

Don't call crashes accidents.

"It's crash, not accident," PennDOT said. "Driver behavior is the leading factor in 83% of the approximately 1,100 fatal crashes that occur annually on Pennsylvania roadways. These behaviors include driving distracted, impaired, or aggressive. These behaviors are choices. Drivers don't intend to cause a crash, but their choices kill innocent victims every day. Choose to do the right thing because your choices are no accident."

So, how can you drive safer?

"Please pay attention behind the wheel, slow down, and never drive impaired," Carroll said. "And buckle up! Your seat belt is your best defense against reckless drivers."

PennDOT went even further on its messaging to buckle up:

"As evidenced by PennDOT data, seat belts save lives," the agency wrote. "It is estimated that 92% of unbelted occupants, or 282 people, who were killed in crashes while traveling in passenger vehicles, including cars, small trucks, vans, and SUVs, could have survived if they had been buckled up. PennDOT urges motorists to do their part to help reduce unrestrained fatalities to zero - buckle up every trip, every time."