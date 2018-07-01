Monday, July 2nd Events: Broadway in Philly, Free Books and Pitch Perfect - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Wawa Welcome America!

Wawa Welcome America!

7 Days of Festival Fun Runs June 28 - July 4th

Monday, July 2nd Events: Broadway in Philly, Free Books and Pitch Perfect

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    On Demand! Weight Loss Options Webinar from Main Line Health
    Joseph Kaczmarek
    The U.S. Army Band performs, Saturday July 1, 2017, during the Wawa Welcome America concert at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia. (NBCPhiladelphia/ Joseph Kaczmarek)

    Broadway comes to Philadelphia and lots of chances to add books to your personal library on July 2nd. Here's the breakdown of the day at Wawa Welcome America:

    Sand Sculpture Spectacular
    Location: Shops at Liberty Place
    Time: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

    World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture spectacular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

    Get and up-close look at last year's sculpture here.

    Pay What You Wish at The Mutter Museum
    Location: Mutter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia — Rittenhouse
    Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

    Pay What You Wish at Philadelphia Museum of Art
    Location: Philadelphia Museum of Art — Benjamin Franklin Parkway
    Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

    PHL Airport Photo Exhibit
    Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 World Champions
    Location: Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A East
    Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    This photo exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 World Championship victory with highlights of past championship teams and Eagles Hall of Famers. Note: You must have an airline ticket to see this exhibit.

    PECO Go 4th and Learn: Uncle Bobby's Coffee & Books
    Location: Uncle Bobby's Coffee & Books — Germantown
    Time: Noon

    Experience fun educational free interactive activities and demonstrations highlighting American History, innovation, arts and fun! Enjoy free books courtesy of Books in Homes USA.

    Wells Fargo Citywide Reading
    Location: Select Branches of the Free Library of Philadelphia
    Time: Noon

    Enjoy free book giveaways and readings at select branches of the Free Library of Philadelphia.

    Philly @ the Movies: Pitch Perfect
    Location: Xfinity Live! — Sports Complex
    Time: 5 p.m.

    Kimmel Center's Broadway Philadelphia on Independence
    Location: Independence Mall
    Time: 7 p.m.

    This event will delight audiences with song selections from the 2018-2019 Broadway Philadelphia season featuring performances from some of Broadway’s hottest shows coming to Philadelphia including Charlie & The Chocolate Factory; Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical; RENT; Anastasia; CATS; and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.

    >> Check out Tuesday's events >>

    << Go back to Sunday's events <<

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices