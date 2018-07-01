The U.S. Army Band performs, Saturday July 1, 2017, during the Wawa Welcome America concert at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia. (NBCPhiladelphia/ Joseph Kaczmarek)

Broadway comes to Philadelphia and lots of chances to add books to your personal library on July 2nd. Here's the breakdown of the day at Wawa Welcome America:

Sand Sculpture Spectacular

Location: Shops at Liberty Place

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture spectacular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Get and up-close look at last year's sculpture here.

Pay What You Wish at The Mutter Museum

Location: Mutter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia — Rittenhouse

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Pay What You Wish at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Location: Philadelphia Museum of Art — Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

PHL Airport Photo Exhibit

Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 World Champions

Location: Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A East

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This photo exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 World Championship victory with highlights of past championship teams and Eagles Hall of Famers. Note: You must have an airline ticket to see this exhibit.

PECO Go 4th and Learn: Uncle Bobby's Coffee & Books

Location: Uncle Bobby's Coffee & Books — Germantown

Time: Noon

Experience fun educational free interactive activities and demonstrations highlighting American History, innovation, arts and fun! Enjoy free books courtesy of Books in Homes USA.

Wells Fargo Citywide Reading

Location: Select Branches of the Free Library of Philadelphia

Time: Noon

Enjoy free book giveaways and readings at select branches of the Free Library of Philadelphia.

Philly @ the Movies: Pitch Perfect

Location: Xfinity Live! — Sports Complex

Time: 5 p.m.



Kimmel Center's Broadway Philadelphia on Independence

Location: Independence Mall

Time: 7 p.m.

This event will delight audiences with song selections from the 2018-2019 Broadway Philadelphia season featuring performances from some of Broadway’s hottest shows coming to Philadelphia including Charlie & The Chocolate Factory; Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical; RENT; Anastasia; CATS; and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.

