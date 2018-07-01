Broadway comes to Philadelphia and lots of chances to add books to your personal library on July 2nd. Here's the breakdown of the day at Wawa Welcome America:
Sand Sculpture Spectacular
Location: Shops at Liberty Place
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture spectacular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Get and up-close look at last year's sculpture here.
Pay What You Wish at The Mutter Museum
Location: Mutter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia — Rittenhouse
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Pay What You Wish at Philadelphia Museum of Art
Location: Philadelphia Museum of Art — Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
PHL Airport Photo Exhibit
Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 World Champions
Location: Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A East
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
This photo exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 World Championship victory with highlights of past championship teams and Eagles Hall of Famers. Note: You must have an airline ticket to see this exhibit.
PECO Go 4th and Learn: Uncle Bobby's Coffee & Books
Location: Uncle Bobby's Coffee & Books — Germantown
Time: Noon
Experience fun educational free interactive activities and demonstrations highlighting American History, innovation, arts and fun! Enjoy free books courtesy of Books in Homes USA.
Wells Fargo Citywide Reading
Location: Select Branches of the Free Library of Philadelphia
Time: Noon
Enjoy free book giveaways and readings at select branches of the Free Library of Philadelphia.
Philly @ the Movies: Pitch Perfect
Location: Xfinity Live! — Sports Complex
Time: 5 p.m.
Kimmel Center's Broadway Philadelphia on Independence
Location: Independence Mall
Time: 7 p.m.
This event will delight audiences with song selections from the 2018-2019 Broadway Philadelphia season featuring performances from some of Broadway’s hottest shows coming to Philadelphia including Charlie & The Chocolate Factory; Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical; RENT; Anastasia; CATS; and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.
