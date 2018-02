As crowds of football fans rushed into Center City for Thursday's parade, some fans had been waiting since 6:30 in the morning to get the best view of the champions.

'It's Worth the Cold': Fans Wait in Cold for Hours

The Super Bowl parade celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' incredible first NFL championship is drawing people from far and wide to Center City, and people are sharing what it's like as they celebrate the triumphant Birds with the hashtag #WeWonIt.

See some of their best posts here.