Young man found shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia

A man was gunned down in Southwest Philadelphia Friday morning.

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting along the 6100 block of Baltimore Avenue (near the Delaware County line) just before 6:45 a.m. on May 10, 2024, Philadelphia police said.

Officers found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. Medics came a short time later and pronounced the man -- who has yet to be identified -- dead.

"Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting," police said in a news release. "No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered at this time."

Entering Friday, there have been 92 homicides so far this year in Philadelphia, according to police data. That's down around 35% and the lowest year-to-date total of killings since 2016.