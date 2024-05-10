Simone Biles bringing ‘Gold Over America Tour' to Philly this fall. Here's how to get tickets

7-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and other world-class gymnasts will be leaping into Philadelphia this fall.

The pop concert-style performance known as the "Gold Over America Tour" is coming to the Wells Fargo Center on October 4.

This high-flying performance will showcase the athletic brilliance and championship journeys of Biles and gymnasts Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Shilese Jones, Fred Richard, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, Kayla Dicello, Evita Griskenas, Casimir Schmidt and more.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, will lead the cast in a jaw-dropping show featuring high-energy choreography with an inspirational message of hope, strength, resilience and determination.

Event organizers said this show "will have audiences on the edge of their seat with every tumble, twist and gravity-defying trick."

This post-Olympic tour will be traveling across the country making stops in 30 arenas.

“From the world’s stage to the GOAT stage, this incredible journey continues, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store this year,” Biles said in a statement. “I love creating unforgettable memories for our audiences every night on tour.”

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with a presale beginning on Thursday, May 16 at 10 a.m., with general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

For more information visit goldoveramericatour.com/goat.