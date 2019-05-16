Road Closures Scheduled for Joe Biden Rally in Philadelphia

Former vice president Joe Biden kicked off his presidential campaign in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We take a look at Biden's message and his focus on rebuilding the middle class.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is officially launching his presidential campaign with a rally on Eakins Oval in Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday with gates opening to the public at 11 a.m. It's scheduled to end at 2:30 p.m.

The following road closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. Saturday to approximately 4 p.m. Saturday.

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and 22nd Street — center lanes only

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval — all lanes

• 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Kelly Drive (outbound) from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

• Kelly Drive (inbound) between 25th Street and Fairmount Avenue — local access maintained to Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive via 25th Street

• Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Sweetbriar Drive

• Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street — local access maintained to Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, inbound (eastbound) traffic on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Benjamin Franklin Parkway cross traffic will be permitted on numbered streets as conditions allow.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art and other institutions on the Parkway will remain open for business Saturday, May 18.

To access the west side of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, turn right on Pennsylvania Avenue from Fairmount Avenue, turn right on 25th Street and continue onto Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive.

To access the Barnes Foundation, follow Fairmount Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue and turn right, following Pennsylvania Avenue to 21st Street—then, turn right at 21st Street and make the first left onto Callowhill Street to access the Barnes Foundation parking lot.

The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval — all lanes, both sides

• 22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street — both sides

• 2100-2200 Spring Garden Street — both sides

All “Temporary No Parking” signs must be obeyed. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated.

In addition to Saturday's rally, Biden for President announced Thursday morning that its national campaign headquarters will be in Philadelphia.