2 Teens Shot in Philly's Nicetown Neighborhood

Two teenagers were shot when gunfire rang out in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood early Monday morning.

The teens, 13 and 14, were shot just before 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hunting Park Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard, the Philadelphia Police Department said. They were both hospitalized in stable condition.

Police could not immediately say what led to the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

The teens now join a growing number of minors who have been shot in Philadelphia this year, including a 2-year-old boy shot in the back in the city’s Brewerytown neighborhood Saturday night. At least 171 kids have been shot this year, according to figures by the city controller’s office.

In July, city leaders instituted a modified summer curfew intended to keep children safe and away from criminal activity amid rising violence. That curfew is set to expire Thursday and has thus far been unable to prevent a number of other shootings involving minors.

Despite their good intentions, research shows that curfews are not effective at reducing crime. A 2016 review of studies on juvenile curfews published by the nonprofit Campbell Corporation concluded that, “The pattern of evidence suggests that juvenile curfews are ineffective at reducing crime and victimization.”

While the review noted that the studies suffered from limitations that make it difficult to draw firm conclusions, it nonetheless concluded that “curfews are unlikely to be a meaningful solution to juvenile crime and disorder.”

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.