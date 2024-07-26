Man goes missing in Montco, last spotted in Philly, family says

Family members are searching for a man who they say went missing in Montgomery County and was last spotted in Philadelphia.

Paul James Asman, 23, was near 321 Morris Road in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, back on July 19, 2024, when he ran into the woods near Wissahickon Creek and Germantown Academy, his family said. Family members said he then boarded a train from Ambler, Pennsylvania, to Jefferson Station in Philadelphia. He was last seen that night at 7:43 p.m. walking towards the Fashion District in Center City, according to his family.

Family members said Asman is dealing with a mental health crisis and there are concerns about his wellbeing.

Asman is described as a man with brown eyes and brown hair standing 6-foot-8 and weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Philadelphia Eagles t-shirt, tan or gray shorts and sandals. He also does not have any tattoos or piercings.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911.