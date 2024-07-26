Pennsylvania

Man goes missing in Montco, last spotted in Philly, family says

Family members said Paul James Asman, 23, went missing in Fort Washington, Pa., back on July 19 and was last seen in Philly

By David Chang

Family members are searching for a man who they say went missing in Montgomery County and was last spotted in Philadelphia.

Paul James Asman, 23, was near 321 Morris Road in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, back on July 19, 2024, when he ran into the woods near Wissahickon Creek and Germantown Academy, his family said. Family members said he then boarded a train from Ambler, Pennsylvania, to Jefferson Station in Philadelphia. He was last seen that night at 7:43 p.m. walking towards the Fashion District in Center City, according to his family.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Family members said Asman is dealing with a mental health crisis and there are concerns about his wellbeing.

Asman is described as a man with brown eyes and brown hair standing 6-foot-8 and weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Philadelphia Eagles t-shirt, tan or gray shorts and sandals. He also does not have any tattoos or piercings.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us