A teenager took a SEPTA bus to the hospital after being shot during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood late Thursday night, police said.

When police officers arrived to Potter Street near East Allegheny Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday they initially found an unresponsive man shot in the head, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

That man was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition, Small said. He was listed as a John Doe as he didn't have ID on him.

Police found blood at the scene, but no ballistics evidence, Small said.

"While investigating the scene, we were notified that a 16-year-old shooting victim showed up at (the hospital)," Small said.

The boy had a gunshot wound to his ear, police said. He said he had been shot in the area of Kensington and Allegheny, which is near Potter Street.

The boy hopped on a SEPTA bus after being shot and took that bus to the hospital, Small said.

Investigators hoped that surveillance cameras in the area would help them track down whoever pulled the trigger, Small said.

As of Wednesday, 157 minors have been shot in Philadelphia this year, according to data from the city controller's office. That's roughly 9% of the total number of shooting victims so far in 2022.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.