Shortly after Céline Dion stunned the world with her performance of the popular French love song “L’Hymne à l’amour” from the Eiffel Tower during the Olympics Opening Ceremony Friday, the singer shared a message showing love for Paris and the athletes about to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

"I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!" Dion posted to Instagram along with a photo of her making a heart with her hands.

Then, even though Friday's performance was a grand moment for her and her recovery from stiff-person syndrome, which had kept her off stage since 2020, Dion focused her message on giving an uplifting message to the Olympic athletes as they embark on fulfilling their Olympic dreams.

"Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance," Dion wrote. "All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!"

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The post was signed "Celine, xx."

Dion has been suffering from stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes stiff muscles and potentially debilitating muscle spasms. The disorder has caused her to halt performing since 2020.

In her recent documentary, "I Am: Céline Dion," the singer shared how getting back on stage was a motivator for her to get better and improve amid her diagnosis.

"I see my life, and I love every piece of it," Dion said at the time, describing her life through a metaphor. "When a girl loves her shoes, she always makes them fit — from six to ten — I love them. Give it to me. Here we go."

The rider was draped in the Olympic flag.