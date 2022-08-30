Man Killed, Teen Boy Wounded in Shooting Inside Philadelphia Gas Station

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

A man died and a 14-year-old boy was struck in the arm during a shooting inside a North Philadelphia gas station Tuesday morning.

The 38-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and died at the scene after gunfire broke out at the gas station on the 2800 block of North Broad Street around 8:47 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The boy was shot once in the arm and rushed by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was in stable condition, the PPD said.

Police did not immediately make an arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.