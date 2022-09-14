North Philadelphia

3 Teens Shot in Brewerytown

The victims were all boys ranging from 16 to 18 years old

By Christine Mattson

Telemundo

A shooting in Brewerytown injured three teenage boys Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

It happened outside on the 2800 block of West Oxford Street around 2:30 p.m., officers said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the thigh, according to police. An 18-year-old was grazed in the face by a bullet. They were both transported to area hospitals and listed in stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded when he was shot once in the chest and another time in the leg, Philly police said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities said no arrest had been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

North PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us