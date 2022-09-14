3 Teens Shot in Brewerytown

A shooting in Brewerytown injured three teenage boys Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

It happened outside on the 2800 block of West Oxford Street around 2:30 p.m., officers said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the thigh, according to police. An 18-year-old was grazed in the face by a bullet. They were both transported to area hospitals and listed in stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded when he was shot once in the chest and another time in the leg, Philly police said.

Authorities said no arrest had been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.