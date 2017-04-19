Ruth Romig, you can tell after just a couple minutes of talking with her, didn't love the apple business.

At the least, the 89-year-old eventually grew tired of all the accounting that came with the 88-acre Ringing Hill Orchard that her father, William Hampton, founded in 1931.

"It was a lot of work," she said on a recent morning.

Her three sons eventually took over. But as they grew older, eldest son Bob said, the sons too came to the realization it was time to shut down a business that at one time included 7,500 trees on a gorgeous piece of land with vistas that overlook Pottstown to the immediate south and Conshohocken far to the east.

The Romig family business closed in 2014 and the property is now on the market for $3.8 million. Listing agent Gregg Linn of Keller Williams is quick to point out that the land is already zoned to allow for subdivisions.

"It's a unique piece of land," Linn said. "There aren't many opportunities like this in all of Montgomery County."

In Bob Romig's ideal world, the car restoration buff now in his 60s would love to see the land converted into a couple large horse farms. But, he said, whoever takes over the property will love it.

"We used to come up here and watch the fireworks in the summer," he said during a tour of the land. "You could see fireworks in six different directions."

For the property details, click here for Linn's listing.