Liberty Medal Recipients Through the Years

The Liberty Medal honors people who continually fight for freedom and human rights. Here is a list of the recipients from 1989 to now.

U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is the 2017 recipient of the award handed out at the National Constitution Center.

Philadelphia will award Sen John McCain, R-Ariz., with the Liberty Medal for a lifetime of sacrifice and service. Former vice president Joe Biden will do the honors and present the medal to his longtime friend and former colleague McCain. NBC10's Pamela Osborne has more details about the recognition.