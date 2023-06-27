Severe storms continued to slam the Philadelphia region overnight with lightning and flooding downpours. And, more severe storms and flooding are possible later Tuesday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for Tuesday afternoon and evening for the entire Philadelphia region for downpours that could lead to flooding, strong wind and small hail.

Flooded roads and downed trees greeted drivers Tuesday morning.

The heavy rain overnight has left flooding like this. University Ave here is blocked off, buttttttt it’s rush hour—so some cars are pushing through at their own risk. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/0Rxkyp7sVP — Karen Hua (@K_Hua) June 27, 2023

At University Avenue, near 34th Street, deep floodwater caused most drivers to turn around. However, some truck drivers did go through the water, which isn't recommended.

Storms overnight left parts of Philadelphia flooded Tuesday morning. Most drivers near the standing water at University Avenue, near 34th Street, in University City turned around, but some didn't. NBC10's Karen Hua reports.

Remember the saying "turn around, don't drown" when you approach floodwater as you may not know how deep it is.

Watch out for flooding this morning. University Ave near I-76 is flooded and blocked. Traffic building approaching the University Ave exit from 76 East. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalertwx #firstalerttraffic pic.twitter.com/Jdf7Vgj9bS — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) June 27, 2023

Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs, northern Delaware, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley remained under a flood watch Tuesday. People along creeks and streams in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties are under a flood warning Tuesday morning.

Several inches of rain fell in some places Monday into early Tuesday as severe storms slammed the region, bringing tornado warnings in parts of the area during the day and heavy rain, lightning, wind and flash flood warnings throughout most of our area overnight.

Storms brought lightning, thunder, heavy rain and gusty winds to most of the region throughout the night and even caused trees to topple in parts of our area. In Abington Township, a tree was down at Huntington Pike and Roseland Avenue Tuesday morning. Other trees were down on suburban streets.

NBC10 Trees fell on cars in Ridley Township.

You can track any storms on Tuesday with our live interactive radar:

Be weather aware

Be sure to have the most updated version of the NBC10 app downloaded so you can get weather alerts sent to your device.