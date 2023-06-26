First Alert: Tracking severe storms with a chance for tornadoes

A steamy Monday will fuel potential severe storms in the afternoon and evening that will produce heavy rain and even a tornado or two.

Here's what to know about the storms so you are prepared:

Severe thunderstorm warnings begin

Before the worst of the storms were expected, a string of storms Monday morning had parts of the Poconos and Lehigh Valley under a severe thunderstorm warning that included the threat of 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail. That alert expired at 10 a.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

First Alert for thunderstorms, flooding, isolated tornado

A First Alert for severe storms with the potential of damaging winds, hail, flooding rain and isolated tornadoes goes from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and all of Delaware are included in the alert.

NBC10 The First Alert for severe storms covers the entire Philadelphia region Monday, June 26.

The line of storms moves in from the west and clears out to the east, but could be slow moving -- hence, the hourslong First Alert.

NBC10 The storms will be hitting during dinnertime in Philadelphia and immediate neighborhoods.

Much of the region, including Philadelphia, Trenton and points south and east are under an "Enhanced" risk for severe weather Monday. The Lehigh Valley, Berks County and suburbs further north and west, however, are still in the "Slight" risk range and should be weather ready.

NBC10 Much of the region is under an "Enhanced" risk for severe weather Monday.

Flooding threat

The storms are also expected to pack downpours that could lead to flash flooding. A flood watch is in effect for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.

Fuel for the storms

Expect steamy conditions with some scattered storms and limited sunshine during the morning and early afternoon Monday. Those steamy conditions are expected to add fuel to the thunderstorms.

STEAMY with a few STORMS this morning...

a SEVERE STORM THREAT this afternoon and evening.

We have issued a First Alert for all of our Neighborhoods.@NBCPhiladelphia @Telemundo62 @NBCSPhilly @KYWNewsradiohttps://t.co/NtAuXnMxdkhttps://t.co/9SBTMyEu6d pic.twitter.com/kb6p6TaBOC — Bill Henley (@BillHenleyUSA) June 26, 2023

You can track the storms with our live interactive radar:

Be weather aware

Be sure to have the most updated version of the NBC10 app downloaded so you can get weather alerts sent to your device.

Should you be in the path of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately in a basement of interior room with no windows until the threat passes.

People should make sure to weigh down outdoor furniture and trashcans. You should also be prepared for possible power outages.