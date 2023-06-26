First Alert Weather

First Alert: Tracking severe storms with a chance for tornadoes

A First Alert for severe storms with the high potential of damaging winds and and large hail in the entire Philadelphia region is in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A steamy Monday will fuel potential severe storms in the afternoon and evening that will produce heavy rain and even a tornado or two.

Here's what to know about the storms so you are prepared:

Severe thunderstorm warnings begin

Before the worst of the storms were expected, a string of storms Monday morning had parts of the Poconos and Lehigh Valley under a severe thunderstorm warning that included the threat of 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail. That alert expired at 10 a.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

First Alert for thunderstorms, flooding, isolated tornado

A First Alert for severe storms with the potential of damaging winds, hail, flooding rain and isolated tornadoes goes from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and all of Delaware are included in the alert.

First Alert map for severe storms with threats for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes on June 26, 2023.
NBC10
The First Alert for severe storms covers the entire Philadelphia region Monday, June 26.

The line of storms moves in from the west and clears out to the east, but could be slow moving -- hence, the hourslong First Alert.

Line of storms on map
NBC10
The storms will be hitting during dinnertime in Philadelphia and immediate neighborhoods.

Much of the region, including Philadelphia, Trenton and points south and east are under an "Enhanced" risk for severe weather Monday. The Lehigh Valley, Berks County and suburbs further north and west, however, are still in the "Slight" risk range and should be weather ready.

Color-coded map shows greatest threat for severe weather the further south you are in the Philadelphia region.
NBC10
Much of the region is under an "Enhanced" risk for severe weather Monday.

Flooding threat

Weather Stories

First Alert Weather

First Alert: Severe storms Monday

First Alert Weather

Tracking severe storms with damaging winds possible

The storms are also expected to pack downpours that could lead to flash flooding. A flood watch is in effect for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.

Fuel for the storms

Expect steamy conditions with some scattered storms and limited sunshine during the morning and early afternoon Monday. Those steamy conditions are expected to add fuel to the thunderstorms.

You can track the storms with our live interactive radar:

Be weather aware

Be sure to have the most updated version of the NBC10 app downloaded so you can get weather alerts sent to your device.

Should you be in the path of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately in a basement of interior room with no windows until the threat passes.

People should make sure to weigh down outdoor furniture and trashcans. You should also be prepared for possible power outages.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

First Alert Weathersevere weather
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us