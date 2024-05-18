Separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia leave 3 people injured, police say

Three people were injured after two separate shootings that happened in Philadelphia Friday night into Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 11:51 p.m. Friday on the 4600 block of E. Roosevelt Blvd.

Police said responding officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the left arm and two gunshot wounds to the left side of his rib cage.

Officers transported the man to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said the second victim involved, a 30-year-old man, had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the left armpit and was placed in stable condition.

A weapon was recovered but no arrests have been made in this case, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information about this crime to contact them at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Then, around 2:26 a.m. on Saturday, police said officers responded to the 100 block of West Cheltenham Avenue after receiving reports of gunfire.

Police said upon arrival, officers found that a 29-year-old woman had suffered a graze wound to her left index finger.

Officers were unable to locate a crime scene and the woman had refused medical attention, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered from that incident, police said.