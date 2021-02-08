Snow, Snow, Snow and More Snow Chances in This Week's Weather Forecast

What to Know Keep snow gear handy, the current weather pattern has multiple chances for wintry weather in the days ahead.

The first snow chance comes already on Tuesday morning.

Feeling snow fatigued? Then you aren't going to like what follows.

There is a chance for at least some snow in the Philadelphia region in many of the days ahead.

A cold and snowy pattern has its grip on the Philadelphia region -- leading to days of snow already since the calendar turned to February -- and it's continuing in the week ahead.

It's all part of a pattern that's developed that forces the polar vortex to bring colder air to the Delaware Valley. Luckily, we are on the fringe edge of that cold air. However, that makes us more prone to stormy weather.

Rounds of winter storm potential bring the chance of snow multiple times in the week ahead. Here is what the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting at this point.

First Chance for Snow Comes Tuesday Morning

This isn't expected to be a big snow threat Tuesday morning. Some snow is expected to begin north and west prior to daybreak. It's possible the snow never even gets to Philadelphia and points south.

The Lehigh Valley and northernmost suburbs could get an inch or two of snow, with a trace or less in other places.

Temps are expected to warm to around 40 later in the day so snow is likely to develop into rain before the system moves out by the early afternoon.

Cold Wednesday Ahead of More Significant Storm Potential

Temps on Wednesday aren't expected to get out of the mid 30s in Philadelphia, colder in the suburbs. After sunset, it's looking more likely that another storm would move in, bringing with it a better chance for accumulating snow into Thursday.

This has the potential to be a more impactful storm. However, it is still days away and it's too soon at this point to hammer out details.

Another Round of Snow Friday?

Again, due to how far out this is, this is not a guarantee as of Monday afternoon. There is, however, a chance for more snow in the region on Friday.

The highs aren't expected to get much past freezing any day from Thursday on, so anything that falls in Philadelphia, the suburbs and Lehigh Valley would fall as snow.

More Snow This Weekend?

The run of snowy potential continues on Sunday. However, like the previous storms, it's unclear at this point what, if any, the snow impact would be.

