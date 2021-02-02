More Than 2 Feet of Snow Fell in Some Places and the Storm Is Still Here

What to Know A First Alert is in effect through 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon as more snow falls on areas already hard hit by this slow moving winter storm.

A woman with Alzheimer's disease died Monday morning after reportedly wandering away from her home in Allentown. The Lehigh Valley saw more than 2 feet of snow in some areas.

The storm caused icy conditions on roads throughout the region. Coastal flooding also occurred along the Jersey Shore as high tides rolled in.

A winter continues to hit parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware with snow Tuesday after claiming at least one life as it struck for multiple days.

After Round 1 of the winter storm dropped several inches of snow across much of the Philadelphia region Sunday into Monday, the heaviest snow slammed our region Monday afternoon and evening during Round 2. More than 2 feet were reported in parts of the Lehigh Valley (30.1 inches in Ancient Oaks and 31 inches in Nazareth) so far.

NBC10 issued a First Alert through 4 p.m. Tuesday. And, scattered snow showers could last into Tuesday evening.

A 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease was found dead Monday morning in Allentown after reportedly wandering away from her home. The Lehigh County coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be hypothermia and the death was ruled accidental.

The second part of a winter storm pummeled the entire region with heavy snow. NBC10's Steven Fisher shows us conditions in the Lehigh Valley while NBC10's Matt DeLucia shows us Bucks County.

More Snow Is Expected Tuesday

If you don't have to drive someplace, the best bet is to stay home Tuesday as you can expect more light accumulating snow to fall.

You can track the snow with our interactive radar.

As of Tuesday morning, More than 2 feet of snow fell across parts of Berks County and the Lehigh Valley with 27 inches at Lehigh Valley International Airport, 31 inches in Nazareth and 24 inches in Bern Township. At least 6.8 inches of snow fell at Philadelphia International Airport.

The concerns on Tuesday include up to another few inches of snow falling in some places and more coastal flooding at the Jersey Shore. Expect roadways and sidewalks to be slippery.

Parts of Burlington and Mercer counties could get another 2 to 3 inches. Other parts of South Jersey, Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley and the suburbs could get another inch or two. Places further west could get another inch or so.

You may see some breaks in the snow during the day Tuesday.

You should be able to get out to start clearing off you driveway and sidewalk on Tuesday. Remember to take breaks while shoveling, since the snow could be heavy, and don't over do it, especially if you have health conditions.

The National Safety Council has tips to help protect you as you shovel snow this winter.

The storm is finally expected to wind down Tuesday afternoon. Lingering scattered snow showers can be expected into the evening.

Coastal Flooding at the Jersey Shore

Some back bay flooding occurred during high tide in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, late Monday morning. The water quickly flowed onto streets.

The winter storm caused coastal flooding at the Jersey Shore. NBC10's Ted Greenberg checks on the conditions.

Flooding also blocked roads in Absecon, Atlantic City and other shore towns.

Coastal flooding could also occur Tuesday morning.

Snow Emergencies and School Closings

See the full list of school closings

Gov. Tom Wolf issued a Disaster Emergency for Pennsylvania on Monday.

"We are in the middle of one of the most impactful statewide storms we've had in a long time," PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Melissa Batula said. "This is truly an all-hands-on-deck situation, and our crews are working hard to keep roads safe and passable."

PennDOT implemented restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on roadways throughout the state.

Philadelphia School District buildings will remain closed on Tuesday due to the snow. However, Philadelphia schools will still conduct virtual learning for students.

Philadelphia's Catholic parish and regional elementary schools will conduct virtual learning on Tuesday as well.

The City of Philadelphia declared a snow emergency which began at 6 p.m. Sunday, meaning all parked vehicles must be moved off snow emergency routes for plowing. There will be no trash pickup in Philly Monday or Tuesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy also declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey that began at 7 p.m. Sunday.

BREAKING: In preparation for the expected winter storm, I’m declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY beginning at 7:00 PM tonight.



State agencies are ready to respond, and we will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans. pic.twitter.com/AJo2803hLC — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 31, 2021

All NJ Transit buses, rail (except for the Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service will also be temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day on Monday.

SEPTA riders are urged to check schedules before heading out to catch a train or bus as the agency will be making changes to service.

AMTRAK's Keystone Service from Harrisburg to Philadelphia to New York will also operate on a limited schedule.

If you have a flight, check with Philadelphia International Airport before you head out.

How This Impacts Coronavirus Vaccinations

Gov. Murphy announced all state offices and coronavirus vaccine mega-sites will remain closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm. The sites and offices had already been closed on Monday.

IMPORTANT VACCINE UPDATE:

☑️All six mega-sites will be CLOSED tomorrow due to the winter storm

☑️All appointments will be rescheduled within the week

☑️Our Vaccine Call Center will remain open to reschedule current appointments for first and second doses: 855-568-0545 pic.twitter.com/pqaMrpGIGy — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 31, 2021

Philadelphia canceled all city-run coronavirus testing and vaccination locations and "is working" to reschedule appointments, according to a city press release.

In Montgomery County, Monday's expected snow caused the cancellation of the county's COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled at the Montgomery County Community College. People who had appointments will be automatically rescheduled for Norristown High School on Friday, Feb. 5.

The Allentown Health Bureau canceled vaccinations Monday and Tuesday at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds. Those who had appointments Monday will now be seen Wednesday at the same time as their original appointment. Those who had Tuesday appointments will be shifted to Thursday.

The Camden County COVID-19 Vaccination Center was closed Monday. All appointments were rescheduled for Wednesday, a county spokesperson said.

Keeping Up With the Storm

